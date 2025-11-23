Search continues for 2 people missing in fatal Brampton fire, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the search continues for two people still missing after a deadly house fire in Brampton, Ont.

On Friday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said they found what they believe are the remains of an adult who had been found in the remnants of the home.

They also said one of the people still unaccounted for was believed to be a child.

Sgt. Tyler Bell says no updates will be released about the missing people until after the search by emergency officials is completed.

The deadly blaze broke out early Thursday morning in the area of McLaughlin and Remembrance roads and required multiple homes to be evacuated.

Police said Thursday that two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others, including a child around four or five years old, were taken to hospital in critical condition.

By Friday, one injured adult was in critical condition and the others were reportedly stable.

Eleven people were said to be living in the house, including nine family members and two people in a secondary basement unit.