2 dead, 4 others critically hurt including child after Ontario house fire

Peel Regional Police say two people are dead while four people are seriously hurt, including a child, after a house fire in Brampton, Ont. early Thursday.
Police said the fire broke out at a home on Banas Way, near McLaughlin and Remembrance roads, at around 2:30 a.m.
Two adults died while three other adults and a child were taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, police said. The ages of the child or adults were not released.
Multiple residences were evacuated.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
More to come.
