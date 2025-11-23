Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Two hospitalized in serious condition as fire destroys pair of homes in NE Calgary

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted November 23, 2025 1:39 pm
1 min read
Taradale Fire View image in full screen
Calgary Fire on scene of a two-alarm fire in the community of Taradale on Saturday, Nov. 22. Craig Momney, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A two-alarm fire destroyed a pair of homes Saturday evening in the northeast Calgary community of Taradale and left two people hospitalized in serious condition.

Calgary Fire was called to the scene on the 100 block of Taradale Close NE shortly before 5 p.m., where firefighters battled blazes at a single-family home and a neighbouring building that contained a basement suite and an upper suite.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There was a huge volume of fire when crews arrived,” district fire chief Dave Nelson said. “Both homes had a lot of fire involvement. It spread very, very quickly.”

Nelson also said firefighters pulled two people from the basement suite. Calgary EMS workers took them to hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

Crews brought the fires under control in about 45 minutes, but it is unlikely the 10 people who lost their homes will be able to return, Calgary Fire said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fires is under investigation, and it is currently believed they began outside, and possibly between, the two homes.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices