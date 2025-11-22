Vincent Marissal quits Québec Solidaire

See more sharing options

MONTREAL – Québec Solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal announced today he would be leaving the party to sit as an independent until the next election.

He shared the news Saturday morning from his constituency office in Montreal’s Rosemount borough.

The announcement came just about 15 minutes after the party issued a statement saying its caucus had voted unanimously to suspend him.

The opposition party says it did so after learning Marissal had been in talks with Parti Québécois leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon about running as a PQ candidate in the 2026 election.

Through a press release, Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal said citizens need to be able to count on elected officials to respect the mandate given to them by voters, leading her to push for a vote on his suspension.

Marissal was elected in the 2018 election, when he defeated then-leader of the Parti Québécois Jean-François Lisée.

He was re-elected four years later, winning by a majority of more than 5,000 votes over Coalition Avenir Quebec candidate Sandra O’Connor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2025.