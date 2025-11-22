Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vincent Marissal quits Québec Solidaire

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Quebec Solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec Solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MONTREAL – Québec Solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal announced today he would be leaving the party to sit as an independent until the next election.

He shared the news Saturday morning from his constituency office in Montreal’s Rosemount borough.

The announcement came just about 15 minutes after the party issued a statement saying its caucus had voted unanimously to suspend him.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Canada joins Europe in rejecting Trump’s Ukraine plan, Anand says ‘sovereignty’ is key'
Canada joins Europe in rejecting Trump’s Ukraine plan, Anand says ‘sovereignty’ is key
Story continues below advertisement

The opposition party says it did so after learning Marissal had been in talks with Parti Québécois leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon about running as a PQ candidate in the 2026 election.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Through a press release, Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal said citizens need to be able to count on elected officials to respect the mandate given to them by voters, leading her to push for a vote on his suspension.

Marissal was elected in the 2018 election, when he defeated then-leader of the Parti Québécois Jean-François Lisée.

He was re-elected four years later, winning by a majority of more than 5,000 votes over Coalition Avenir Quebec candidate Sandra O’Connor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices