Goldeneyes win first game in franchise history

VANCOUVER – Abby Boreen scored 1:26 into overtime and the Vancouver Goldeneyes rallied to edge the Seattle Torrent 4-3 and collect the first win in franchise history on Friday.

It was the inaugural game for the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s first two expansion teams, and an enthusiastic sellout crowd of 14,958 took in the game at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum.

Claire Thompson had a goal and an assist for the Goldeneyes (1-0-0-0), while Sarah Nurse notched the first tally in franchise history and Gabby Rosenthal scored early in the third period.

Julia Gosling scored twice for the Torrent (0-0-1-0) in the first period, and Hannah Bilka added a goal in the third.

Vancouver dominated play early, but struggled to get a puck past Seattle goalie Corinne Schroeder, who made 23 saves on the night. Goldeneyes goalie Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 24 of the 27 shots she faced.

Takeaways

Goldeneyes: Controlled play early, but couldn’t capitalize on early chances and chased the game after Seattle scored twice in the first. Vancouver failed to score on three power plays across the night.

Torrent: Brought ample physicality and got good looks from the high-skill line of Gosling, Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter. The visitors were left shorthanded when defender Aneta Tejralova suffered a lower-body injury after getting checked into the endboards midway through the second.

Key moment

Tereza Vanizova sprinted up the ice and sliced Boreen a pass across the slot in overtime. Boreen wasted no time shovelling it into the side of the net for the win.

Key stat

The Goldeneyes won without holding the lead at any point during regulation.

Up next

Goldeneyes: Begin a four-game road swing against the Charge in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Torrent: Host the Minnesota Frost for their home opener on Nov. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.