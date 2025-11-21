Kelowna farmers push back against proposed land swap involving golf course

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Springs Golf Course could soon undergo major changes, and while it’s a direct impact to golfers, nearby farmers say they’re bracing for even bigger threats.

The City of Kelowna has agreed to a proposed land swap with development company Denciti.

“The agreement involves exchanging approximately 60 acres of Denciti-owned property at 480 Penno Road, known as Kelowna Springs Golf Course, including 9 acres of trails, water features and open space, for 9.1 acres of City-owned industrial land at 3199 Hollywood Road North,” the city said in a press release.

“Denciti will retain approximately 46 acres of land directly adjacent to the Golf Course, which will be subject to an application for industrial land use.”

Neighbouring farmers say that shift to industrial land would bring concrete, traffic, and environmental challenges right to their doorstep.

Story continues below advertisement

For farmers like Alexandra Martin, flooding is the biggest worry.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That land is usually used as a sponge for excess moisture,” she said. “If it’s built over, the water has to go somewhere, and it’s going to flood local lands. Mill Creek will be affected too.”

Her neighbour Lorel Pearce agrees.

“Any kind of industrial land built on this property is going to be damaging to our properties,” she said.

During a walk through her land, Martin pointed to several puddles. “This is how saturated the ground already is,” she said, “and we haven’t had a ton of rain.”

She says spring melt would be even worse.

“When the snowpack melts, that water has to go somewhere. With new concrete there, it’ll most likely go onto our land.”

In a statement, the City of Kelowna said the agreement would “secure Kelowna Springs Golf Course’s future as a distinctive 9-hole course with full-length holes, while preserving natural areas for the community.”

But some residents say they want the city to go much further.

“The biggest happiness any of us could ever have is for the City of Kelowna to purchase the whole 18-hole golf course and keep it as a municipal playground,” Pearce said.

Story continues below advertisement

Denciti, meanwhile, says the proposal would support both economic and recreational growth, creating over 35 acres for job-producing businesses and adding a year-round pickleball sports dome.

The City of Kelowna did not make anyone available for an interview regarding the proposal or the residents’ concerns.