Sports

Vancouver Goldeneyes make history and debut Friday night

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Goldeneyes set to make PWHL history'
Vancouver Goldeneyes set to make PWHL history
WATCH: The PHWL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes are set to make history later this month when they play their home opener at the Pacific Coliseum. Jay Janower explains – Nov 10, 2025
Vancouver’s new women’s professional hockey team is set to make history and their big debut on Friday night.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes are hosting their expansion cousins, the Seattle Torrent, at a sold-out Pacific Coliseum.

This will mark the start of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) in Vancouver and earn the teams a place in history.

Both teams have had a short training camp in the lead-up to this first regular-season game but the excitement and pride are palpable.

“Of course, a longer pre-season would be nice, especially as a new expansion team,” Goldeneyes goalie Emerance Maschmeyer said.

“None of this group has played together as a unit before, but I think we’ve done the best with the time that we’ve had and so, we’re in a good place going into this weekend.”

Click to play video: 'Goldeneyes defender is also a doctor in waiting'
Goldeneyes defender is also a doctor in waiting
Trending Now

Vancouver is the lone PWHL team that is the main tenant at the Pacific Coliseum, and the only one that will have its logo displayed at centre ice year-round.

–with files from The Canadian Press

