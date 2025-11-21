Wolves knock off London Knights on a Sudbury Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

Bjorn Bronas stopped 32 shots in his very first Ontario Hockey League start as the Sudbury Wolves doubled up the London Knights 6-3 on Nov. 21 at the Sudbury Arena.

Bronas had joined the Wolves from the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. He was a fifth round pick by Sudbury in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Things didn’t go well for Bronas to start as Braidy Wassilyn got the Knights out to a very early 1-0 lead. Wassilyn grabbed a puck and went to the Wolves net where he put home his 10th goal of the season past Bronas.

The Knights goal came at the 46-second mark of the first period on London’s first shot of the game.

Daniel Berehowsky tied the game on a Wolves power play at the 17:55 mark of the first period on a pass in front of the London net by Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton and the teams went to the first intermission with a 1-1 score on the board inside the Sudbury Arena.

Artem Gonchar scored on a second Wolves man advantage early in the second period to give Sudbury a 2-1 lead.

Before the middle period ended, Sudbury added to their lead when Nathan Villeneuve found a loose puck, got in front and roofed home his 10th goal of the year to put the Wolves ahead 3-1.

Villeneuve ended the game with a goal and two assists.

London cut the gap to a single goal 2:37 into the third period as Jaxon Cover fed Sam O’Reilly at the edge of the crease on a 5-on-3 power play and the Knights captain cashed in his 10th goal of the year to get London to within a goal. However, Sudbury bounced back in front by a pair on a solo rush from Walton to make it 4-2 just past the midway mark of the third.

O’Reilly’s second goal of the game came short-handed on a pass from Braiden Clark on a two-on-one chance and the Knights got to within one again.

With Seb Gatto on the bench former Guelph Storm forward Chase Coughlan stole a puck at his own blue line and raced down the ice alone and put the puck into the empty net.

Gavin Ewles added a second empty-netter as he fired the puck from his own zone down the ice and in to finish the scoring at 6-3.

London outshot Sudbury 35-23.

The Wolves were 2-for-4 on the power play.

The Knights were 1-for-3.

Luke Dragusica suspended for rest of 2025-26 season plus playoffs

Brampton Steelheads defenceman Luke Dragusica has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and also for any playoff games that the Steelheads might participate in this year. Dragusica struck Oshawa Generals forward Brady Blaseg in the head with his stick and after Blaseg fell to the ice, Dragusica cross-checked Blaseg while Blaseg lay injured.

The Ontario Hockey League released a statement that read, “The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent’s head, followed by further contact on a defenceless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL.”

Blaseg was cut on the play but was able to play in Oshawa’s next game.

Up next

The Knights will complete their three-game northern road trip against the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 22.

London edged the Greyhounds 3-2 in a shootout at Canada Life Place on Nov. 16.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.