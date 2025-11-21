Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Three-day Halifax International Security Forum to focus on the future of democracy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2025 6:53 am
1 min read
National Defence Minister David McGuinty gestures as he speaks with reporters in Gyeongju, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
National Defence Minister David McGuinty gestures as he speaks with reporters in Gyeongju, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax is the location today for the beginning of a three-day international conference that will bring together democratic leaders to talk about global security and prosperity.

The 17th annual Halifax International Security Forum will be hosted by Canada’s defence minister, David McGuinty.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The focus of this year’s conference is democracy, with almost every on-the-record plenary session devoted to the topic.

Among the invited participants are nine U.S. senators, whose bipartisan delegation will be led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, top-ranking Democrat on the U.S. Senate foreign relations committee.

Trending Now

Other invited delegates include Canada’s chief of defence staff, Gen. Jennie Carignan, Canadian Justice Minister Sean Fraser and defence ministers from Sweden, the Netherlands, Latvia, Estonia and Columbia.

The conference will also feature several off-the-record sessions and many private meetings.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices