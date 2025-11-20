Menu

Manitoba government eyes more recourse for people who have intimate images shared

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2025 8:49 pm
1 min read
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The Manitoba government is planning to expand a law that protects people whose explicit or nude photos or videos are shared without their consent.

The province already has a law that allows victims to sue perpetrators and receive support in getting images taken down from the internet.

A bill now before the legislature would broaden the law to include nearly nude images and would make it illegal to threaten to share intimate images, even if no sharing occurs.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the NDP government also wants to hold websites accountable if they fail to take reasonable steps to remove images.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says it welcomes the bill, which could become law in the coming months.

Kalyn Danco, the group’s associate general counsel, says sharing intimate images — including so-called revenge-porn — harms people’s safety, privacy and dignity.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

