Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. RCMP commander defends police after criticism of response times, safety measures

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 3:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'MLTC calls for First Nation’s led policing following public safety concerns'
MLTC calls for First Nation’s led policing following public safety concerns
RELATED: Meadow Lake Tribal Council calls for First Nations-led policing following public safety concerns. MLTC is calling for fast action to increase policing following a rise in violence, gang activity, drugs, and emergency response times.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP says he stands behind the work his officers are doing, amid criticism over public safety and response times.

Earlier this week, officials at Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) called for First Nations-led policing, citing a lack of police presence in some Saskatchewan communities.

In a public statement Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Robin McNeil, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said he wanted to address the “public dialogue” about the quality of the RCMP’s service.

“I understand communities are frustrated with violence, addictions and other social issues,” McNeil said.

“We are as well, and RCMP officers across this province work very hard every day responding to these issues, among other calls for service.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McNeil said the provincial police have been transparent about service calls, citing statistics that say calls in Saskatchewan have risen by 45 per cent, and violent crime has increased by the same number over the last decade.

Story continues below advertisement

The police force, he said, is only one part of the response to crime that is affected by complex social issues.

“Social issues like addiction, gang involvement, and mental health have significant impacts on communities and contribute to calls for police service,” he said.

“We are committed to doing our part to address their root causes, but the fact of the matter is policing alone won’t solve them… social issues are complex and require a coordinated, multi-agency response to address them.”

MLTC chiefs said Tuesday they’re looking for more police presence in First Nations communities, as well as local police detachments with holding cells, and for these additions to be led by First Nations people.

Trending Now

They said they’ve seen police response times continually increase — over an hour in some communities — and would like to see immediate steps taken to address the problem.

McNeil said response times are impacted by the size of many of the detachments, as well as geographical challenges and potential issues caused by road and weather conditions.

Click to play video: 'RCMP responds to concerns raised about dispatcher vacancies'
RCMP responds to concerns raised about dispatcher vacancies
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices