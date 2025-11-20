Menu

Sports

Montreal Alouettes sign Maltos Diaz to extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes' Jose Maltos Diaz (19) kicks a field goal as Montreal Alouettes' Joseph Zema (36) holds the ball against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second half CFL football action at the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes' Jose Maltos Diaz (19) kicks a field goal as Montreal Alouettes' Joseph Zema (36) holds the ball against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second half CFL football action at the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes signed kicker Jose Maltos Diaz to a contract extension Thursday.

The deal keeps the five-foot-10, 221-pound Maltos Diaz with the CFL club through 2027.

Maltos Diaz connected on a club-record 58 field goals this past season with Montreal. He made a 58-yard field goal — a club record — during a regular-season game against Calgary and was the CFL’s leading scorer with 210 points.

Next season will be Maltos Diaz’s fourth in Montreal after starting his CFL career in 2019 with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Edmonton Elks sign defensive linemen Smith, Williams to contract extensions

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive linemen Robbie Smith and Jordan Williams to contract extensions.

Smith, of Brampton, Ont., had 16 tackles in 10 regular-season games, his first with Edmonton. He spent his previous five CFL campaigns with the Toronto Argonauts, helping the franchise win Grey Cups in 2022 and ’24.

Smith’s blocked field goal preserved Toronto’s 24-23 championship win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the ’22 Grey Cup.

Smith has appeared in 90 career regular-season games, recording 143 tackles, 20 sacks, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

Williams, an American, joined the Elks midway through the ’25 season after being released by Toronto. He appeared in a combined 14 games, recording 13 tackles and scoring on a 77-yard fumble return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov, 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

