Speaker’s vote gets northern power line through B.C. legislature by slimmest margin

Legislation to fast-track construction of a northern power line has squeaked through the British Columbia legislature thanks to the speaker’s deciding vote, after Premier David Eby staked his government on the bill.

The confidence bill on the North Coast Transmission Line passed third reading on Wednesday by 47 to 46 with the help of Speaker Raj Chouhan and now awaits final approval by the lieutenant-governor.

All New Democrats voted for the project, which the federal government is also considering fast-tracking as a project of national significance.

The two B.C. Greens and the three Independents in the legislature joined the Opposition B.C. Conservatives to vote against the legislation.

Eby said last month that he would call an early election if the legislation on the transmission line failed, calling any attempt to delay or prevent the bill from going forward “a direct threat to the economic prosperity” of B.C.

The planned power line between Prince George and Terrace, with an estimated $6-billion cost, would service several resource projects in northwestern B.C., including mines and the Ksi Lisims LNG project, which is also being considered by Ottawa for fast-tracking.