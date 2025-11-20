Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in Halifax with flag raising

Send this page to someone via email

A crowd of about 50 people gathered today in front of the Nova Scotia legislature in Halifax for a flag-raising ceremony to recognize Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Lisa Lachance, NDP critic for LGBTQ+ affairs, hosted the event to raise the trans flag in honour of transgender people who have died because of violence, discrimination and hate.

Premier Tim Houston said in a statement that everyone deserves to live authentically, safely and with dignity.

He says his government is committed to advancing inclusion and safety for all transgender and gender-diverse people.

In Prince Edward Island, Premier Rob Lantz urged Islanders to deepen their understanding of the systemic challenges and prejudice transgender people face.

He says no one deserves to live in fear or be harmed because of who they love and how they identify.