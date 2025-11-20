COP30: Fire prompts evacuation at Brazil building used for UN climate talks

Send this page to someone via email

A fire was reported Thursday at one of the buildings being used for U.N. climate talks in Brazil, prompting evacuations, officials said.

The fire was reported in the health and science pavilion on the next-to-last scheduled day of the conference, known as COP30, said Victoria Martins and Júlia Aguiar, technical personnel with the event. Officials were seeking to evacuate the building, they said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Associated Press journalists covering the event were among those evacuated from a media center.

More to come…