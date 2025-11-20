Menu

World

COP30: Fire prompts evacuation at Brazil building used for UN climate talks

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 20, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
A security officer directs people to leave the venue for the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano). View image in full screen
A security officer directs people to leave the venue for the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano). AP
A fire was reported Thursday at one of the buildings being used for U.N. climate talks in Brazil, prompting evacuations, officials said.

The fire was reported in the health and science pavilion on the next-to-last scheduled day of the conference, known as COP30, said Victoria Martins and Júlia Aguiar, technical personnel with the event. Officials were seeking to evacuate the building, they said.

Associated Press journalists covering the event were among those evacuated from a media center.

More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

