Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Activists award Canada ‘fossil of the day’ title at UN climate conference

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
Demonstrators with the likeness of world leaders including President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney (second from right), pretend to drill into the Earth during the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. View image in full screen
Demonstrators with the likeness of world leaders including President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney (second from right), pretend to drill into the Earth during the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. AP Photo/Andre Penner
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s reputation as a global climate leader took a hit Tuesday when it was awarded the satirical “fossil of the day” title at the UN Climate Conference in Brazil.

The Climate Action Network, which has handed out the satirical award since 1999, said Canada was singled out for the first time in more than a decade for “flushing years of climate action down the drain.”

Puppet heads of world leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney (second from left) are lined up before a protest at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, in Brazil on Wed. Nov. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Puppet heads of world leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney (second from left) are lined up before a protest at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, in Brazil on Wed. Nov. 5. AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

While Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday said Canada respects its commitments under the Paris agreement and is committed to achieving them, that was the first time in months the government issued a clear statement on its climate policy.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney and his ministers had been vague on Canada’s Paris commitments, while the federal budget opened a path to doing away with the government’s plan to require upstream oil and gas operations to reduce their emissions to 35 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a media statement, Caroline Brouillette, executive director of Climate Action Network Canada, said the world is taking notice of Canada’s backsliding on climate policy.

Activists participate in a demonstration against fossil fuels at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. View image in full screen
Activists participate in a demonstration against fossil fuels at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. AP Photo/Andre Penner

The federal budget also committed to reinforcing industrial carbon pricing policies as a cornerstone of the government’s climate plan, but it provided no details on how the policy would be strengthened.

Click to play video: 'What’s at stake at COP30 in Belém? Expert breaks down key climate issues'
What’s at stake at COP30 in Belém? Expert breaks down key climate issues
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices