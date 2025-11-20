Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

‘Courageous’ civilian jumps in to help New Brunswick RCMP officer take down suspect

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 1:31 pm
1 min read
Civilian helps RCMP officer restrain suspect during arrest in Moncton
WATCH: Civilian steps in to help RCMP officer during Moncton arrest
A civilian in Moncton is being hailed for his “courageous actions” by the RCMP after jumping in to help a police officer during an arrest.

The incident was caught on video and is being shared on social media.

In the short clip, a uniformed RCMP officer can be seen struggling with another person on the ground on the median beside a road.

A man, who appears to come from the driver’s side of a stopped vehicle, comes running to the pair and jumps on the suspect.

RCMP confirmed with Global News the incident happened on Tuesday after the officer responded to a “disturbance at a local business.”

“(The) officer encountered a male individual who became aggressive and resisted lawful detention. A physical struggle ensued, and a civilian assisted the officer in safely subduing the suspect,” wrote spokesperson Cpl. Matthew Leblanc-Smith.

“We commend the courageous actions of the citizen who stepped in to help during a volatile situation. Their quick thinking contributed to bringing the incident under control safely.”

RCMP said the officer involved was not seriously injured, and the suspect was taken to hospital for assessment and later released. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, police noted.

When asked about staffing and whether RCMP officers typically work in pairs, Leblanc-Smith said deployment decisions are “based on risk assessments and operational requirements.”

“While officers often work in pairs for certain calls, there are situations where members respond alone, depending on the nature of the call and available resources,” he said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

