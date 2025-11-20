Alberta teachers head to court amid labour and Charter dispute with province

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s teachers are heading to court today to try to get a judge to take immediate action on a provincial law ordering them back to work.

Lawyers for the Alberta Teachers’ Association will ask a judge to temporarily set aside all or part of a bill passed three weeks ago by Premier Danielle Smith’s government that ended a provincewide strike by 51,000 teachers.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They want the bill put on hold pending a full airing in court of the issues involved.

The bill also imposed on the teachers a collective bargaining agreement rank-and-file teachers had earlier rejected and invoked the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to shield it from legal challenge.

The teachers, however, argue the clause has not been properly used.

The clause overrides teachers’ Charter rights, but Smith has said the government had no choice but to end the strike given that it was affecting students’ social, educational and emotional well-being.