Canada

Premier Scott Moe continues trade talks in Washington, D.C.

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 4:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Scott Moe talks tariffs, trade with U.S. officials during Washington visit'
Premier Scott Moe talks tariffs, trade with U.S. officials during Washington visit
WATCH: Premier Scott Moe has had a busy week with the First Ministers meeting on Monday and then spending Tuesday in Washington, D.C., meeting with U.S. government officials.
On Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe met with other Canadian provincial leaders and the prime minister at the First Ministers meeting. He then spent Tuesday in Washington, D.C.,  meeting with government officials.

Moe says he met with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and other U.S. representatives.

The premier also says the main obstacles he’s seeing in these discussions are around the layout and logistics of needed potential more than one deal.

Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon says the government is still moving too slow.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

