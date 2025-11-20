Premier Scott Moe continues trade talks in Washington, D.C.

See more sharing options

On Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe met with other Canadian provincial leaders and the prime minister at the First Ministers meeting. He then spent Tuesday in Washington, D.C., meeting with government officials.

Moe says he met with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and other U.S. representatives.

The premier also says the main obstacles he’s seeing in these discussions are around the layout and logistics of needed potential more than one deal.

Finance Critic Trent Wotherspoon says the government is still moving too slow.

