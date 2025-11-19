Alberta’s auditor general says taxpayers lost $109M in lab testing debacle

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s auditor general estimates the government’s failed effort to privatize community lab testing services left taxpayers on the hook for about $109 million.

Auditor general Doug Wylie, in a new report issued Wednesday, said politicians at the time pushed the deal forward despite warnings from bureaucrats that the expected savings wouldn’t materialize.

He said there were major failures with oversight, records management and financial analysis in the deal with private lab tester DynaLife.

In the spring of 2022, the Alberta government signed a 15-year contract with DynaLife to fully privatize lab testing services in the province.

But as wait lists for testing stretched into weeks and months, the province terminated the contract, bought out the company and returned lab testing to the public system.

Wylie said his investigation was somewhat hindered because some documents he requested were withheld.

In an interview, he said he’s putting forward two basic recommendations — follow existing procedure and keep better records of decision-making.

“Whether it’s a governance process, an accountability process, a procurement process, they’re all designed to ensure that initiatives are achieving their objectives, that taxpayers’ dollars are being utilized wisely,” he said.

“They exist. You just need to follow them.”