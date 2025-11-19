Carney visits UAE amid pressure to push for end to Sudan civil war support

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to seek more ties with the United Arab Emirates in fields like artificial intelligence — just as the country stands accused of helping to fuel a genocide in Sudan.

The trip comes as U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he plans to put greater attention on helping find an end to the brutal Sudan civil war after being urged to take action by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited Washington this week.

Carney’s visit to the UAE, the first by a sitting Canadian prime minister since 1983, is not expected to include a press conference.

His Emirati hosts have barred media from the bilateral meetings that most countries make open to visiting foreign press during high-level visits.

UAE Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber staged a grand entry for Carney, who disembarked from his plane into a brightly lit hallway flanked by uniformed soldiers holding guns.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair walked down the hallway to a large, rounded room where they were served tea by men in traditional clothing.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcomed by UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, front right, as he arrives in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

This week’s meetings are aimed at attracting investment from Emirati sovereign wealth funds and the private sector to help diversify Canada’s economy in response to the U.S. trade war.

The visit comes after years of negotiations on an investment protection agreement that could expand private sector ties between the two countries.

While Carney’s plane was en route to the region, Air Canada and the Emirates airline announced an extension to 2032 of a code-share agreement signed three years ago. A code-share agreement permits airlines to market and sell seats on partner airlines, allowing them to offer links to destinations outside their networks.

The UAE has come under mounting political pressure in recent weeks as human rights groups, a United Nations panel and Washington have accused it of supporting a Sudanese militia undertaking shocking ethnic violence — something the UAE denies.

Story continues below advertisement

Civil war erupted between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023. The paramilitary RSF succeeded the Janjaweed militia that was behind the first Darfur genocide between 2003 and 2005.

3:53 What’s behind the civil war in Sudan?

The warring parties have blocked the entry of humanitarian aid and the conflict has created the world’s largest displacement crisis.

In January, the outgoing administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said the RSF was committing a new genocide in the Darfur region. It sanctioned companies in the United Arab Emirates accused of providing arms to the militants with government support.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada has not joined the U.S. in calling the crisis in Sudan a genocide.

In recent months, RSF members have posted gruesome social media videos showing them attacking ethnic groups and staging mass shootings in hospital rooms. Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab says satellite images show pools of blood on the ground, suggesting mass killings at multiple sites.

Story continues below advertisement

Rights groups say they believe aircraft meant to carry humanitarian aid from the UAE to Sudan are regularly delivering weapons instead. They cite the number of flights arriving in the region and the documented appearance of weaponry labelled with UAE shipment details, and point out that gold continues to be exported from Sudan to the UAE.

U.S. hints at more action in Sudan

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is aware that a specific country had been supporting the RSF and said the unnamed country needs to stop. His statement was widely interpreted as a rebuke of the UAE.

On Wednesday, Trump said he spoke in detail about the civil war with the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia during their White House talks on Tuesday. The crown prince, Trump said, urged him to use the power and influence of the presidency to bring an end to the war.

Story continues below advertisement

“His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan,” Trump said in remarks during a joint appearance with Prince Mohammed before U.S. and Saudi business leaders.

“I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control,” Trump said as he shared the stage with the crown prince. “But I just see how important that is to you, and to a lot of your friends in the room.”

0:30 Rubio calls for weapons cutoff to Sudan’s RSF as UN probes Al-Fashir killings

Trump said Prince Mohammed told him that bringing an end to the war “would be the greatest thing you can do, that would be greater than what you’ve already done.”

It was not clear Wednesday what actions the Trump administration may take, and whether it will publicly rebuke the UAE.

Nicholas Coghlan, a former Canadian ambassador to Sudan, said he has been surprised to see the Carney government refuse to single out the UAE in public statements.

Story continues below advertisement

Coghlan argued it would not cause a diplomatic row if Carney publicly called on the UAE to respect an existing UN arms embargo on the Darfur region.

“There seems to be an excessive pussyfooting around, trying not to offend anybody,” he said in an interview.

“The Emirates are a key player in this. It’s simply undeniable — although they deny it — they are the principal and major backer of the RSF, who are the certainly the most culpable of the two parties.”

The UAE ambassador to Canada was not available for an interview, but his delegation wrote in a media statement that it condemns violence by the RSF.

“We categorically reject any claims of providing any form of support to either warring party since the onset of the civil war,” the embassy wrote.

While a UN panel of experts on Sudan has said there are “credible” reports of the UAE arming the RSF, the embassy argued the report “makes clear that there is no substantiated evidence that the UAE has provided any support to RSF, or has any involvement in the conflict.”

2:18 UN urges countries to stop funding Sudan war amid reports of shaky humanitarian truce

The embassy also said that it follows global standards to track gold shipments and avoid fuelling conflict — standards which “have enabled us to earn the confidence of exporters from around the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

Coghlan said Canada will hurt its reputation for defending the rules-based international order if it doesn’t ask the UAE to respect the arms embargo and seriously investigate advocacy groups’ claims that Canadian arms are reaching Sudan through the UAE.

“Those who are watching Sudan will be watching the prime minister’s visit carefully,” he said. “This is hardly a breach of diplomatic protocol to call on an ally to abide by a (UN) Security Council resolution.”

He said the lack of global pressure has allowed the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces to create a cycle of violence which threatens to engulf neighbouring countries.

“If the squeeze had really been put on the UAE a year ago — before they had ramped up all of the arms sales — we would not have had the genocide that is, I would say, indisputably underway in Darfur,” Coghlan said.

Carney is expected to meet Thursday and Friday with senior government and business officials in Abu Dhabi before flying to South Africa for the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend.

2:15 Carney goes to Africa: Canada’s PM hits the road for unusual G20 summit in Johannesburg

Global Affairs Canada’s online country profile says the UAE has “a strong and diverse partnership” with Canada that touches on trade, “strengthening regional and global security” and poverty reduction in other countries, including for women and girls. The UAE was a primary partner in Canada’s resettlement of Afghans after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The wealthy oil-producing state has invested in green technology and fighting climate change through its massive sovereign wealth funds, which Global Affairs Canada says “have already deployed significant capital in Canada.” Ottawa sees the potential for investment from the UAE in sectors like energy, information technology, infrastructure and health care.

Canada exports arms, aerospace products, motor vehicles and vegetables to the UAE, while more than half of Canada’s imports from the Emirates involve iron, steel and aluminum, or products made from those metals.

Canadian exports to the UAE have shifted in recent years, with the Emirates taking in large amounts of canola after China restricted imports of Canada’s crop between 2019 and 2021. Analysts believe much of the canola reaching UAE in recent years was re-exported to China.

Both Canada and the UAE say they seek to advance human rights globally, but each government interprets that concept differently. The UAE is a predominantly Muslim country that sees itself as pushing back against oppressive forms of Islam in other countries.

—With additional files from the Associated Press and Global News