Looking to adopt a hamster? AARCS looking for homes, supplies

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to adopt a pet?

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) is asking Albertans to consider adopting a hamster after it took in several this month, while also asking people to donate supplies.

According to AARCS, it took in 19 hamsters after a member of the community “unknowingly” purchased a pregnant hamster from a pet store.

That hamster gave birth to babies a short time later, some born without eyes, prompting the new owner to reach out to AARCS for assistance.

The organization says it’s asking people to donate supplies and financial assistance so it can take in another 16 hamsters.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

“Intaking in this many critters like this has been a pretty big financial impact” said Amy Corpe, director of animal health, adding AARCS has spent about $3,000 on supplies so far. “Right now we’re looking for people to come forward with financial donations to help support these guys.”

Story continues below advertisement

Corpe told Global News people can specify in their online donations that the money goes to the hamsters, but added people can donate supplies in person.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The supplies needed are 20-gallon aquarium tanks with lids, small paper animal bedding — the society is asking for no wood shavings, hamster feed, solid hamster wheels, and apple wood chews.

In addition to supplies, AARCS is hoping residents will also consider adopting some of the hamsters once the animals are medically cleared.

Corpe said once they receive “sufficient” community support, they’ll be able to bring in the other 16 hamsters.

“For us I would say that would mean adopters coming forward just so that we have more room within our current foster base,” she said.

The hope is to bring them all in before the end of November to alleviate the stress on the resident who is currently housing the other 16 animals.

Given the unexpected case of the resident ending up with about 35 hamsters after purchasing a pregnant hamster, Corpe said it’s a good example of why people should consider adoption over purchase of an animal.

Doing so, she said, also can save two lives not just one.

“When you are adopting versus going through a purchase at a store, you’re actually saving two lives,” Corpe said. “You’re saving the life of the animal that you just adopted but you’re also making room for that next stray animal or homeless animal that needs to come in to rescue.”

Story continues below advertisement

Donations can be dropped off at AARCS Safe Haven in Calgary.