$1.8M in cocaine seized during Ontario traffic stop, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay say two people are facing trafficking charges after officers found 18 kilograms of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in the municipality of Shuniah.
Police say the stop happened just before 11:30a.m. on Oct. 29, when officers pulled over a vehicle for a highway traffic act violation and discovered the drugs inside.
Get breaking National news
Investigators estimate street value on the haul is worth roughly $1.8 million.
A 26-year-old Oshawa resident and a 29-year-old Ajax resident are each facing two charges: possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking cocaine.
They were held for bail and are scheduled to appear in a Thunder Bay courtroom at a later date.
- Auto theft costs Canadians $1B. Here are the top vehicles sought by thieves
- ‘Can’t lose hope’: Family of missing Alberta boy shares details of his disappearance
- Danny Masterson blames rape convictions on lawyer, anti-Scientology bias
- Ontario cemetery thieves would steal jewelry containing remains, discard them: police
Comments