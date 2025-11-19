Menu

Crime

$1.8M in cocaine seized during Ontario traffic stop, OPP say

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 10:34 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay say two people are facing trafficking charges after officers found 18 kilograms of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in the municipality of Shuniah.

Police say the stop happened just before 11:30a.m. on Oct. 29, when officers pulled over a vehicle for a highway traffic act violation and discovered the drugs inside.

Investigators estimate street value on the haul is worth roughly $1.8 million.

A 26-year-old Oshawa resident and a 29-year-old Ajax resident are each facing two charges: possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking cocaine.

They were held for bail and are scheduled to appear in a Thunder Bay courtroom at a later date.

