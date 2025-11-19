Menu

Canada

Canadians are set to get a nationwide emergency test alert within hours

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 19, 2025 9:12 am
1 min read
An emergency test alert is pictured on a cellphone in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. View image in full screen
An emergency test alert is pictured on a cellphone in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Canada’s public emergency alerts system will send out a test on Wednesday, with Canadians in all provinces and territories set to receive alerts.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May or in November. Alert Ready, which manages Canada’s emergency alert system, will send an alert out across the country.

The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal.

The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

This helps emergency officials prepare to send out alerts during emergencies such as wildfires and tornadoes or during a missing person situation.

Canada’s provinces and territories will get their alerts at the following times:

  • Alberta – 1:55 p.m. MST
  • British Columbia – 1:55 p.m. PST
  • Manitoba – 1:55 p.m. CST
  • New Brunswick – 10:55 am AST
  • Newfoundland and Labrador – 10:45 a.m. NST
  • Northwest Territories – 1:55 p.m. MST
  • Nova Scotia – 1:55 p.m. AST
  • Nunavut – 2 p.m. EST
  • Ontario – 12:55 p.m. EST
  • Prince Edward Island – 12:55 p.m. EST
  • Saskatchewan – 1:55 p.m. CST
  • Yukon – 1:55 p.m. YST
