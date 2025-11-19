Canadians are set to get a nationwide emergency test alert within hours

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s public emergency alerts system will send out a test on Wednesday, with Canadians in all provinces and territories set to receive alerts.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May or in November. Alert Ready, which manages Canada’s emergency alert system, will send an alert out across the country.

The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal.

The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

This helps emergency officials prepare to send out alerts during emergencies such as wildfires and tornadoes or during a missing person situation.

Canada’s provinces and territories will get their alerts at the following times:

