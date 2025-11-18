Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. health-care workers reach tentative deal with employers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Code White’ calls in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health authorities'
‘Code White’ calls in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health authorities
RELATED: 'Code White' calls in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health authorities
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The bargaining association representing more than 67,000 health-care workers in British Columbia’s hospitals and long-term care facilities says it has reached a new four-year deal with its employers.

The Facilities Bargaining Association, representing nine separate unions, says the new deal will see members receive a three-per-cent general wage increase in each of the four years.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The group says the new agreement also includes increases for some shift premiums, leaves and allowances, and it will also expand occupational safety measures.

The deal has new supports for Indigenous workers as well as enhanced workplace diversity and work-life balance.

In a separate statement, the B.C. Finance Ministry says the agreement with the Health Employers Association of BC also includes a low-wage redress in response to a 15-per-cent wage cut imposed on some workers by the former provincial government in 2004.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An online ratification vote will be held for union members between Dec. 15 to 19.

Lead negotiator Lynn Bueckert says in a statement that the tentative deal “secures wage improvements to better attract, retain and support front-line health care workers” in B.C.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices