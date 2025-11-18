B.C. health-care workers reach tentative deal with employers

Send this page to someone via email

The bargaining association representing more than 67,000 health-care workers in British Columbia’s hospitals and long-term care facilities says it has reached a new four-year deal with its employers.

The Facilities Bargaining Association, representing nine separate unions, says the new deal will see members receive a three-per-cent general wage increase in each of the four years.

The group says the new agreement also includes increases for some shift premiums, leaves and allowances, and it will also expand occupational safety measures.

The deal has new supports for Indigenous workers as well as enhanced workplace diversity and work-life balance.

In a separate statement, the B.C. Finance Ministry says the agreement with the Health Employers Association of BC also includes a low-wage redress in response to a 15-per-cent wage cut imposed on some workers by the former provincial government in 2004.

An online ratification vote will be held for union members between Dec. 15 to 19.

Lead negotiator Lynn Bueckert says in a statement that the tentative deal “secures wage improvements to better attract, retain and support front-line health care workers” in B.C.