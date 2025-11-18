Chief finds missing jacket adorned with honours, family history in Montreal airport

Send this page to someone via email

A Mi’kmaw hereditary chief’s missing jacket has been found after an extensive search of the Montreal airport where it was misplaced.

Adorned with a medal presented to him for the Order of Canada, along with the King Charles III Coronation Medal and the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Medal, Chief Stephen Augustine’s jacket also features a rich representation of his family’s story.

The jacket is a replica of the regalia gifted to British army Capt. Henry Dunn O’Halloran by the Mi’kmaq in the 1840s, and was created by his late ancestor.

After Augustine lost the one-of-a-kind garment somewhere in the Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Nov. 10, he pleaded with the public to help him track it down.

Augustine told The Canadian Press over the weekend the jacket is a treasure and that its loss felt like losing a family member.

He said the news that the jacket is being returned to him came as a great “relief.”