1 dead, 2 hospitalized after drinking mysterious substance: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking into a mysterious substance that led to the death of one man and put two teens in hospital.

Officers from the God’s Lake Narrows detachment were called early Sunday morning about a 20-year-old man who had been taken to the local nursing station after drinking a liquid substance.

When police arrived at the nursing station they learned the man had been pronounced dead, while a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old had to be flown to Winnipeg for treatment after also consuming the substance.

According to police, there could be as many as 10 others who drank the substance, but only required minor medical treatment.

Officers seized a container of the substance for further analysis and RCMP say they’ve identified the person who provided the substance to the community.

Police continue to investigate.