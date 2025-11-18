Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested twice in 1 day for stealing gifts, items: police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 9:57 am
1 min read
A Guelph Police vehicle is pictured. View image in full screen
A Guelph Police vehicle is pictured. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
“You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch,” or that’s probably what Guelph police are thinking after arresting a man twice for allegedly stealing Christmas gifts and other packages from residents.

According to police, a resident of Nottingham Street contacted officers at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday after his home’s security system alerted him to the theft.

Police say a man went onto the porch and stole two packages which contained gifts for the homeowner’s children.

Then, four hours later, police responded to a call of a suspicious person at a north-end business that they recognized from the earlier theft.

Authorities say a 26-year-old man was charged with theft under $5,000 and released with a future court date.

However, police said hours later on Sunday evening the man was arrested a second time for entering a downtown apartment building and stealing items.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

