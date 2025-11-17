Montreal’s staple Wing Noodles to close

Send this page to someone via email

After almost 80 years in business, the Wing Noodles factory in Montreal’s Chinatown neighbourhood is preparing to shut its doors permanently.

The business began producing fresh Chinese noodles, egg roll and wonton covers in 1946, growing to eventually become the largest manufacturer of Asian Noodles in the province. In 1960, an expansion of its product line would result in the production of the company’s signature item.

View image in full screen People walk past Wing Noodles Ltd. in Montreal’s Chinatown on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. The family run business began producing Chinese noodles, egg roll and wonton covers in 1946, to become Quebec’s largest Asian noodle and cookie manufacturer, has announced it will be closing at the end of November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

“Their number one product is actually the fortune cookies. That’s always been their best seller,” said Wing Noodles employee, Bryant Chang.

Chang said news of the impending closure has caused orders for fortune cookies to triple, as restaurants are stocking up.

”I’ve heard from several restaurant owners that although they’re able to get the products elsewhere, it’s not of the same quality,” Chang said.

The factory building, located on Côté Street, was constructed in the 1820s and once housed a British and Canadian school. That institution closed in the late 1890s and the precursor to the current factory was established.

”It’s an iconic building. It’s a pillar of the business community here,” said Bill Wong, director of the Chinatown Development Council.

The neighbouring Davis and Son’s building used to be part of the factory. Both buildings are considered heritage sites and the question of the buildings’ future remains unanswered.

Homelessness support organization Old Brewery Mission has expressed interest in buying the Davis and Sons building to turn it into social housing for at-risk people over 50.

“I will tell you this much; this is not the right place to have social housing,” said Chang.

Officials from the Old Brewery Mission said the building would be strictly residential.

”Think of any apartment block that you can think of in Montreal, it will be that. There will be nobody sleeping in the entry way, there will be nobody sleeping in the back,” said the Old Brewery Mission CEO, James Hughes.

Chang and others said they prefer to see the area open up more resources for Chinatown, such as commercial spaces and a place to preserve the area’s Chinese heritage.

The exact closure date has not been set, but the company aims to close down operation by the end of November.