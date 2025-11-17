Menu

Headline link
Fire

Man, 18, dies from injuries in Transcona house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 17, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
One person is dead after a weekend house fire on Yale Avenue West, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a weekend house fire on Yale Avenue West, Winnipeg police say. Global News
An 18-year-old man has died from his injuries following a weekend house fire in Transcona, Winnipeg police say.

The fire, which took place Saturday morning at a home on Yale Avenue West, initially led to four people being taken to hospital — three of whom had been able to get out on their own before firefighters arrived, and a fourth who was rescued from the blaze and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident, police said, and no charges have been laid.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

