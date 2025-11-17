Man, 18, dies from injuries in Transcona house fire

An 18-year-old man has died from his injuries following a weekend house fire in Transcona, Winnipeg police say.

The fire, which took place Saturday morning at a home on Yale Avenue West, initially led to four people being taken to hospital — three of whom had been able to get out on their own before firefighters arrived, and a fourth who was rescued from the blaze and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident, police said, and no charges have been laid.