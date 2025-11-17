SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Ben Mulroney Show
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
QR Calgary
National

Sports

Bombers sign Walters, O’Shea to three-year deals

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2025 2:05 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea looks on during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea looks on during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made it official Monday, announcing three-year contracts for GM Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea after saying Friday the pair would be back in 2026.

The 2026 season will be O’Shea’s 12th at the helm in Winnipeg, and he already stands as the winningest head coach in franchise history with a 117-77 record.

Walters was named the 17th GM in franchise history on Nov. 26, 2013, and has worked with O’Shea since hiring him as head coach a week later.

The 2026 season will be his 16th year with the organization, having previously served as an assistant coach and as assistant general manager.

Walters and O’Shea have led the Bombers to nine consecutive double-digit win seasons and five straight Grey Cup appearances from 2019-2024. They won titles in 2019 and 2021.

Winnipeg finished 10-8 this season and fell to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

