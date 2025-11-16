MGK lights up Winnipeg stadium with halftime show at 112th Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

American rapper and singer-songwriter MGK rocked Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium during the Grey Cup halftime show.

Flanked by a backing band and CFL cheerleaders, the singer formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly performed a medley of his hits including “Don’t Wait Run Fast” off his latest album released this year.

The crowd greeted MGK by illuminating their phones creating a sea of lights.

MGK wore a football jersey during his performance, though not supporting either the Saskatchewan Roughriders or Montreal Alouettes, who are playing in the game.

He thanked the crowd for letting him and his band perform during the 112th championship game.

The game started with a pre-show from Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace, who sang three songs, and the national anthem was sung by Manitoba country singer, Catie St. Germain.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was also on hand in Winnipeg for the game.

Carney performed the customary coin toss at centre field at the start of the game to determine which team chooses the first move.

The prime minister was met with booing and expletive-filled shouting from some footballs fans in the stands at Princess Auto Stadium.

He smiled, waved and took some photos with game attendees.

Prior to the game starting, fans — many outfitted in Rider green — took part in a tailgate party outside the stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2025.