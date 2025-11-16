Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

MGK lights up Winnipeg stadium with halftime show at 112th Grey Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sold-out Grey Cup draws waves of Riders, Alouettes and Bombers fans to Winnipeg'
Sold-out Grey Cup draws waves of Riders, Alouettes and Bombers fans to Winnipeg
WATCH: Fans from across Canada filled Winnipeg’s tailgates and streets as the city geared up for the Grey Cup final.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

American rapper and singer-songwriter MGK rocked Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium during the Grey Cup halftime show.

Flanked by a backing band and CFL cheerleaders, the singer formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly performed a medley of his hits including “Don’t Wait Run Fast” off his latest album released this year.

The crowd greeted MGK by illuminating their phones creating a sea of lights.

MGK wore a football jersey during his performance, though not supporting either the Saskatchewan Roughriders or Montreal Alouettes, who are playing in the game.
He thanked the crowd for letting him and his band perform during the 112th championship game.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The game started with a pre-show from Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace, who sang three songs, and the national anthem was sung by Manitoba country singer, Catie St. Germain.
Prime Minister Mark Carney was also on hand in Winnipeg for the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney performed the customary coin toss at centre field at the start of the game to determine which team chooses the first move.

Trending Now

The prime minister was met with booing and expletive-filled shouting from some footballs fans in the stands at Princess Auto Stadium.

He smiled, waved and took some photos with game attendees.

Prior to the game starting, fans — many outfitted in Rider green — took part in a tailgate party outside the stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices