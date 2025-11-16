Maas expects to have full playbook for Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Jason Maas anticipates pretty much having a full playbook for the Grey Cup game.

The biggest story this week has been the health of quarterback Davis Alexander after he tweaked his left hamstring in Montreal’s East Division final win in Hamilton. Alexander has received treatment throughout this week and will start the Grey Cup game versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

On Saturday, Alexander declared he’d be at between 75 and 90 per cent for the game. When asked during his pre-game availability Sunday what he’d grade Alexander’s recovery, Maas wouldn’t provide a specific number.

“I just know he’s ready to play and we’re going to go from there,” Maas said. “I’ve been very pleased with the progress he has made and with what our team has done for him to get him ready and prepared to play.

“The playbook is going to be very similar, it’s just a matter of how when he decides to use his feet he’s going to have to be a bit cautious, I think, in the beginning of the game to feel it out. I don’t know that he’s going to open up like he generally does but he’s made plenty of quarterback movements in the pocket, getting out of the pocket, making throws downfield (this week) just like he has during the season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alexander will look to push his record as a CFL starter to 14-0. Twice hampered this season with the hamstring ailment, Alexander was 7-0 under centre to push his regular-season streak to 11-0, the best start to a career in league history.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alexander has a 2-0 playoff record after leading Montreal to post-season wins over Winnipeg and Hamilton. He’ll be making his first Grey Cup start.

Maas wouldn’t offer any insight regarding the status of defensive linemen Mustafa Johnson and receiver Austin Mack, both game-time decisions.

Montreal is chasing its second CFL championship in three years and ninth in franchise history. Saskatchewan last won the Grey Cup in 2013 in Regina, the fourth in its history.

But Maas said it’s OK if his players are battling nerves before the opening kickoff.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s just human nature in my opinion,” he said. “I know those nerves settle down the moment you go out there and realize you’re just in another football game.

“For us, it still comes down to compete and we love to do that and we’re going to do it together.”

Saskatchewan’s Corey Mace will appear in his first Grey Cup as a head coach. Mace said he had no real plans regarding his pre-game speech to the Riders.

“This one is just going to go off the top,” he said. “We had a good meeting (Saturday) night that was a little bit more planned out.

“I think everybody is just itching so I don’t know if much is going to be said but whatever’s in my heart will be said.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2025.