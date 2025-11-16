Montreal police say 21-year-old man is city’s 30th homicide after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 21-year-old man shot in the city’s east-end late last week is the city’s latest homicide victim after dying from his injuries.

The shooting occurred early Friday in Montreal and the victim died in hospital Saturday afternoon while a 17-year-old boy shot during the same incident is expected to survive his injuries.

Const. Jeanne Drouin, a Montreal spokeswoman, says the major crimes unit is investigating the death, which stems from a home invasion.

A 911 call was made around 1 a.m. on Friday regarding a person shot in an apartment in the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say preliminary information suggests suspects entered the apartment and an altercation ensued with the occupants and following gunshots, the other suspects fled the scene.

The two occupants of the apartment were a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, with the woman sustaining a minor hand injury.