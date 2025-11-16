Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police say 21-year-old man is city’s 30th homicide after shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2025 11:27 am
1 min read
A Montreal police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A Montreal police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police say a 21-year-old man shot in the city’s east-end late last week is the city’s latest homicide victim after dying from his injuries.

The shooting occurred early Friday in Montreal and the victim died in hospital Saturday afternoon while a 17-year-old boy shot during the same incident is expected to survive his injuries.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Const. Jeanne Drouin, a Montreal spokeswoman, says the major crimes unit is investigating the death, which stems from a home invasion.

A 911 call was made around 1 a.m. on Friday regarding a person shot in an apartment in the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Trending Now

Police say preliminary information suggests suspects entered the apartment and an altercation ensued with the occupants and following gunshots, the other suspects fled the scene.

The two occupants of the apartment were a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, with the woman sustaining a minor hand injury.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices