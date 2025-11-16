Draisaitl scores in overtime as Oilers edge Hurricanes 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored 19 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Connor McDavid scored twice, Jack Roslovic added a goal and Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots in Edmonton’s third win in four games.

Eric Robinson, Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for only the second time in seven games. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

Draisaitl scored on Edmonton’s first rush of the extra period. It was the Hurricanes’ first loss in five OT games this season.

Staal tied the game 3-3 at 6:45 of the third period, just 59 seconds after McDavid’s second goal gave Edmonton a 3-2 lead. Staal was able to beat Skinner after Edmonton couldn’t control the puck after knocking it loose from William Carrier’s stick in front of the goal.

McDavid scored the go-ahead goal at 5:46 on a pass from Draisaitl that went through Carolina forward Jordan Martinook’s legs. McDavid has an eight-game points streak.

After a slow start in his first season with Carolina, Ehlers has started to heat up. His goal at 1:41 of the second period tied the score 2-2. Ehlers, who left Winnipeg to sign a six-year, US$51 million free-agent deal in the off-season, didn’t score a goal in the first 11 games. He has four in the past seven games and eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight games this month.

Roslovic, who scored 22 goals for the Hurricanes last season, gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 3:47 of the first period after Andersen misplayed the puck.

McDavid made Andrei Svechnikov pay for a cross-checking penalty with a power-play goal at 6:30 for a 2-0 lead.

The Hurricanes made it 2-1 on Robinson’s goal at 15:39 after a beautiful feed from Shayne Gostisbehere, who has 11 assists in nine games this season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Hurricanes: Visit the Boston Bruins on Monday.