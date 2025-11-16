Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Forsberg shuts down Senators in return to Ottawa

By Lisa Wallace The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2025 8:19 am
1 min read
Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson (85) and defenceman Artem Zub (2) look on as Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (14) celebrates his goal on goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) as he falls to the ice during first period NHL action in Ottawa, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson (85) and defenceman Artem Zub (2) look on as Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (14) celebrates his goal on goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) as he falls to the ice during first period NHL action in Ottawa, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – Anton Forsberg made his return to Ottawa a memorable one stopping 17 shots in the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 win over the Senators on Saturday night for his first shutout of the season.

Forsberg, who spent parts of five seasons with the Senators, was playing his first game against his former teammates.

The Kings (10-5-4) are in the midst of a six-game road trip and are a perfect 4-0-0 to this point.

The Senators (9-6-4) wrapped up a four-game homestand (2-1-1) before heading out on a seven-game road trip.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'USask Huskies capture Mitchell Bowl, advance to Vanier Cup'
USask Huskies capture Mitchell Bowl, advance to Vanier Cup
Story continues below advertisement

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 9:19 of the first period after Alex Laferriere had a perfect tip out front to beat Senators netminder Linus Ullmark.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ottawa pressed hard in the third but was unable to get the equalizer.

Ullmark, who made 17 saves, came into the game having never lost against the Kings.

The Senators had two power plays in the first and failed to generate a shot on either opportunity.

Ottawa’s Jordan Spence, acquired via trade at the draft, played his first game against his former club. He had a couple good chances, but like the rest of his teammates failed to beat Forsberg.

Trending Now

TAKEAWAYS

Kings: Did a great job of keeping the Senators to the outside and kept scoring chances to a minimum.

Senators: Struggled to generate chances against the Kings’ defensive structure.

KEY STAT

With the win the Kings have a 10-game road point streak (8-0-2).

KEY MOMENT

With the Kings leading 1-0, Forsberg made a great save on Ridly Greig from in close midway through the third.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Senators: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices