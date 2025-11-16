Forsberg shuts down Senators in return to Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Anton Forsberg made his return to Ottawa a memorable one stopping 17 shots in the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 win over the Senators on Saturday night for his first shutout of the season.

Forsberg, who spent parts of five seasons with the Senators, was playing his first game against his former teammates.

The Kings (10-5-4) are in the midst of a six-game road trip and are a perfect 4-0-0 to this point.

The Senators (9-6-4) wrapped up a four-game homestand (2-1-1) before heading out on a seven-game road trip.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead at 9:19 of the first period after Alex Laferriere had a perfect tip out front to beat Senators netminder Linus Ullmark.

Ottawa pressed hard in the third but was unable to get the equalizer.

Ullmark, who made 17 saves, came into the game having never lost against the Kings.

The Senators had two power plays in the first and failed to generate a shot on either opportunity.

Ottawa’s Jordan Spence, acquired via trade at the draft, played his first game against his former club. He had a couple good chances, but like the rest of his teammates failed to beat Forsberg.

TAKEAWAYS

Kings: Did a great job of keeping the Senators to the outside and kept scoring chances to a minimum.

Senators: Struggled to generate chances against the Kings’ defensive structure.

KEY STAT

With the win the Kings have a 10-game road point streak (8-0-2).

KEY MOMENT

With the Kings leading 1-0, Forsberg made a great save on Ridly Greig from in close midway through the third.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Senators: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2025.