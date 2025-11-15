SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

62 Indigenous artifacts returned to Canada as gift from Pope

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 15, 2025 11:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pope inauguration marks new era for Catholic church'
Pope inauguration marks new era for Catholic church
WATCH: Vatican returns 62 Indigenous artifacts to Canada – May 18, 2025
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says 62 Indigenous artifacts held for a century in the Vatican Museums have been returned to Canada as a gift from Pope Leo XIV

The Church says the return process was initiated by the late Pope Francis, who wanted the items transferred to the CCCB in support of its ongoing reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples.

In a statement, CCCB president Bishop Pierre Goudreault called the return “a tangible sign” of the Pope’s desire to help Canada’s bishops walk alongside Indigenous Peoples “in a spirit of reconciliation.”

The cultural and sacred items were originally sent to Rome between 1923 and 1925 for the Vatican Missionary Exhibition and have since been housed in the museums’ ethnological collection.

The CCCB says the artifacts will soon be transferred to national Indigenous organizations, which will work to return them with their communities of origin.

The exchange took place Saturday during an audience between Pope Leo XIV and representatives of the Canadian bishops.

The joint statement from the Holy See and the CCCB describes the return as “a concrete sign of dialogue, respect and fraternity” and part of the Church’s ongoing journey following Pope Francis’s 2022 visit to Canada and the 2023 Declaration on the Doctrine of Discovery.

The bishops say the Church remains committed to reconciliation.

