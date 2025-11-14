Montreal transit strike averted after tentative deal reached with drivers’ union

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bus and metro service is set to continue in Montreal this weekend after the city’s public transit network says it reached a tentative deal with its drivers’ union, ending planned strike action.

The strike was scheduled to begin early Saturday and last until Monday, but the Société de transport de Montréal says it reached a deal late Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Transit officials say the deal still needs to be ratified by the union’s roughly 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators and station agents.

Union head Frederic Therrien says the union’s goal was to reach an agreement and that they succeeded.

He says there will be no further comment until the deal has been ratified.

Transit users can now expect regular bus and metro service on Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025