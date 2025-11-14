Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal transit strike averted after tentative deal reached with drivers’ union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2025 8:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Despite Boulet’s fast-tracking of Bill 14, weekend STM strike still looms'
Despite Boulet’s fast-tracking of Bill 14, weekend STM strike still looms
Related: Despite Boulet’s fast-tracking of Bill 14, weekend STM strike still looms
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bus and metro service is set to continue in Montreal this weekend after the city’s public transit network says it reached a tentative deal with its drivers’ union, ending planned strike action.

The strike was scheduled to begin early Saturday and last until Monday, but the Société de transport de Montréal says it reached a deal late Friday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Transit officials say the deal still needs to be ratified by the union’s roughly 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators and station agents.

Union head Frederic Therrien says the union’s goal was to reach an agreement and that they succeeded.

Trending Now

He says there will be no further comment until the deal has been ratified.

Transit users can now expect regular bus and metro service on Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices