Transportation Safety Board investigating plane crash at Lethbridge Airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a plane crashed on Thursday at the Lethbridge Airport.

A TSB spokesperson said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. and involved a twin-propeller Cessna 411 Conquest turboprop aircraft.

The flight originated in Taber, Alta., and the TSB says the aircraft’s landing gear failed to deploy when it landed in Lethbridge.

View image in full screen Cameron Prince, manager of the Lethbridge Airport, says the crash forced the airport to shut down for about five hours on Thursday. Global News

“Lethbridge Fire, the RCMP, everyone got here right away, got out to the aircraft, the pilot was able to walk away with no injuries,” said Cameron Prince, manager of the Lethbridge Airport.

Story continues below advertisement

The plane came to rest on a grassy area alongside the runway.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At that point, it was just making sure, because it landed in the dry grass, that there was no fire, especially with the high winds.”

While nobody was injured, the aircraft sustained significant damage to both engines and its landing gear.

“QL Aviation was able to come out and recover the aircraft quite quickly,” said Prince.

“The airport was closed for about five hours and then back to normal operations just after 7 o’clock.”

TSB investigators are now in the process of interviewing the pilot and witnesses to try to determine why the plane’s landing gear failed to deploy.