Transportation Safety Board investigating plane crash at Lethbridge Airport

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a plane crashed on Thursday at the Lethbridge Airport.
A TSB spokesperson said the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. and involved a twin-propeller Cessna 411 Conquest turboprop aircraft.
The flight originated in Taber, Alta., and the TSB says the aircraft’s landing gear failed to deploy when it landed in Lethbridge.
“Lethbridge Fire, the RCMP, everyone got here right away, got out to the aircraft, the pilot was able to walk away with no injuries,” said Cameron Prince, manager of the Lethbridge Airport.
The plane came to rest on a grassy area alongside the runway.
Get breaking National news
“At that point, it was just making sure, because it landed in the dry grass, that there was no fire, especially with the high winds.”
While nobody was injured, the aircraft sustained significant damage to both engines and its landing gear.
“QL Aviation was able to come out and recover the aircraft quite quickly,” said Prince.
“The airport was closed for about five hours and then back to normal operations just after 7 o’clock.”
TSB investigators are now in the process of interviewing the pilot and witnesses to try to determine why the plane’s landing gear failed to deploy.
Comments