Forward Newhook, defenceman Guhle out long-term for Canadiens after surgery

The Montreal Canadiens will be without forward Alex Newhook and defenceman Kaiden Guhle for the long term as both players recover from surgery.

The NHL team announced that Newhook underwent a procedure on his right ankle Friday and is expected to miss four months.

He was hurt in Montreal’s 7-0 loss to the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday when he crashed feet-first into the end boards.

Guhle underwent surgery Thursday on a partially torn adductor muscle and is expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks.

The defenceman was originally expected to miss four-to-six weeks when his injury was first announced on Oct. 18.

The team recalled centre Jared Davidson from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket on Friday to replace Newhook on the active roster.

Newhook was enjoying a strong start to his season with six goals and assists in 17 games while picking up duties on Montreal’s penalty kill.

The 24-year-old from St. John’s, N.L., joined the Canadiens via trade from the Colorado Avalanche before the 2023-24 season.

Guhle, who has yet to play a full NHL season, had a goal and an assist in five games.

Montreal currently leads the Atlantic Division but has lost four of its last five games heading into a showdown with archrival Boston on Saturday at Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2025.