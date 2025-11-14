Richmond road rage incident that caused car to flip caught on dashcam video

Richmond RCMP are investigating a case of road rage that was caught on a driver’s dash cam and left one car on its side.
RCMP said that on Remembrance Day, just before noon at No. 5 Road and Blundell Road, two drivers got out of their vehicles and had a physical altercation.
When the drivers returned to their vehicles, the video then captures the driver of a grey Honda Civic driving into the other vehicle.
That results in the Civic flipping onto its side.
The video was posted to Reddit by Desperate_Yogurt_699.
Police said the driver of that car was arrested and charges are pending.
