Richmond road rage incident that caused car to flip caught on dashcam video

Richmond RCMP are investigating a case of road rage that was caught on a driver’s dash cam and left one car on its side.

RCMP said that on Remembrance Day, just before noon at No. 5 Road and Blundell Road, two drivers got out of their vehicles and had a physical altercation.

When the drivers returned to their vehicles, the video then captures the driver of a grey Honda Civic driving into the other vehicle.

That results in the Civic flipping onto its side.

The video was posted to Reddit by Desperate_Yogurt_699.

Police said the driver of that car was arrested and charges are pending.