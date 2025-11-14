Several killed, hurt after bus crashes into Stockholm bus stop: police

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were killed and injured when a bus hit a bus stop in central Stockholm on Friday, Swedish police said, adding that they had no information pointing to it being an attack.

There were six casualties in the incident, a spokesperson for Stockholm’s rescue services said, without giving the numbers of those killed or those injured. The spokesperson said there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

“It is being investigated as involuntary manslaughter. The bus driver has been arrested but that is routine in such an incident,” a police spokesperson said, adding they had no information pointing to it being an attack.

Police said they would not comment on the number, gender or ages of those killed or injured.