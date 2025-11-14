Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Several killed, hurt after bus crashes into Stockholm bus stop: police

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 14, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
A double-decker bus crashed into a bus shelter in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, causing fatalities and injuries. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP). View image in full screen
A double-decker bus crashed into a bus shelter in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, causing fatalities and injuries. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Several people were killed and injured when a bus hit a bus stop in central Stockholm on Friday, Swedish police said, adding that they had no information pointing to it being an attack.

There were six casualties in the incident, a spokesperson for Stockholm’s rescue services said, without giving the numbers of those killed or those injured. The spokesperson said there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It is being investigated as involuntary manslaughter. The bus driver has been arrested but that is routine in such an incident,” a police spokesperson said, adding they had no information pointing to it being an attack.

Police said they would not comment on the number, gender or ages of those killed or injured.

A double-decker bus crashed into a bus shelter in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, causing fatalities and injuries. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) View image in full screen
A double-decker bus crashed into a bus shelter in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, causing fatalities and injuries. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP).
© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices