Fire crews on-scene at downtown Winnipeg restaurant

Multiple fire trucks were at the scene of an incident at a downtown Winnipeg restaurant Friday morning.
Police told 680 CJOB that fire crews were called to La Roca around 6 a.m., where there appear to be smashed windows and damage to the outside patio.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
By 7:30 a.m., most of the emergency personnel had left the scene and there were no traffic issues.
More to come.
Trending Now
- Alberta premier supportive of new major projects, says pipeline negotiation ongoing
- Major projects list has some Indigenous support, but more needed: Carney
- CSIS director outlines security threats posed by Russia, China, Iran, India
- How does this year’s flu shot stack up to current strains? What we know
Comments