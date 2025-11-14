Fire crews on-scene at downtown Winnipeg restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple fire trucks were at the scene of an incident at a downtown Winnipeg restaurant Friday morning.

Police told 680 CJOB that fire crews were called to La Roca around 6 a.m., where there appear to be smashed windows and damage to the outside patio.

By 7:30 a.m., most of the emergency personnel had left the scene and there were no traffic issues.

More to come.