Fire

Fire crews on-scene at downtown Winnipeg restaurant

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2025 8:30 am
1 min read
Firefighters are seen outside the La Roca restaurant on the morning of Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Firefighters are seen outside the La Roca restaurant on the morning of Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Daniel Moss / Global News
Multiple fire trucks were at the scene of an incident at a downtown Winnipeg restaurant Friday morning.

Police told 680 CJOB that fire crews were called to La Roca around 6 a.m., where there appear to be smashed windows and damage to the outside patio.

By 7:30 a.m., most of the emergency personnel had left the scene and there were no traffic issues.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze at downtown restaurant'
Winnipeg firefighters battle blaze at downtown restaurant
