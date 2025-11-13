B.C. Lions’ Nathan Rourke named CFL’s top player

See more sharing options

WINNIPEG – Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions is the CFL’s outstanding player.

Rourke received the George Reed Trophy for the first time at the CFL’s awards banquet on Thursday.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and all nine CFL head coaches.

Earlier in the night, Rourke claimed the CFL’s top Canadian award.

The Victoria native established career-highs in passing yards (5,290), touchdowns (31), rushing yards (564, tops among quarterbacks) and TDs (10) as the Lions led the CFL in offensive points (31.1 per game), net yards (430.2) and passing (325.4 per game). B.C. ended the regular season with six straight wins to finish second in the West Division with an 11-7 record.

Bo Levi Mitchell of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was also a finalist for the award for a second straight year. He led the CFL in pass attempts (626), completions (428), yards (5,296) and touchdowns (a career-best 36), and was the only quarterback to start all 18 regular-season games as the Ticats (11-7) finished first in the East Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2025.