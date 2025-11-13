Menu

Bombers’ returner Vaval doubles down at CFL Awards, winning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Rookie

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 10:09 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Trey Vaval (23) celebrates his punt return for a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts with Willie Jefferson (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Trey Vaval (23) celebrates his punt return for a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts with Willie Jefferson (5) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. FCG
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won’t be raising hardware over their heads on Sunday at the Grey Cup, but one of their players is going home with a few awards of his own.

Bombers returner Trey Vaval was the winner of two awards as the CFL honoured its best players Thursday night at Club Regent Casino. Vaval won the Most Outstanding Rookie Award and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award after a season in which he had four return touchdowns and became one of the league’s dominant return threats.

Vaval is the first Bomber to win the special teams honour since Justin Medlock in 2016 and first returner since Keith Stokes in 2004. And he also became the eighth Bomber to be named top rookie, with Dalton Schoen being the last one in 2022.

Other award winners Thursday included Riders offensive lineman and former Bomber Jermarcus Hardrick winning  the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was another double winner, taking home the Most Outstanding Player Award and Most Outstanding Canadian Award.

 

 

