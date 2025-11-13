Bombers’ returner Vaval doubles down at CFL Awards, winning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Rookie

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won’t be raising hardware over their heads on Sunday at the Grey Cup, but one of their players is going home with a few awards of his own.

Bombers returner Trey Vaval was the winner of two awards as the CFL honoured its best players Thursday night at Club Regent Casino. Vaval won the Most Outstanding Rookie Award and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award after a season in which he had four return touchdowns and became one of the league’s dominant return threats.

special teams. special plays. special player. Trey Vaval has won the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/3MnaU58dCl — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 14, 2025

Vaval is the first Bomber to win the special teams honour since Justin Medlock in 2016 and first returner since Keith Stokes in 2004. And he also became the eighth Bomber to be named top rookie, with Dalton Schoen being the last one in 2022.

Other award winners Thursday included Riders offensive lineman and former Bomber Jermarcus Hardrick winning the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was another double winner, taking home the Most Outstanding Player Award and Most Outstanding Canadian Award.