‘A complete Peterborough experience’: Local filmmakers near completion on ‘Ring Rats’

Peterborough, Ont., filmmakers are almost finished their movie Ring Rats – a film that follows a young woman who embarks on a journey to become a professional wrestler.

Directed and written by Peterborough resident Derek Weatherdon, Ring Rats began as a play, performed in 2023 at The Theatre On King.

“People are going to think it’s a film about wrestling. It is, but it’s also about other things. The theme of the film is really about the cost of loving something that doesn’t love you back,” Weatherdon said.

Weatherdon’s friend Adam Martignetti saw the play and thought it had the potential for the big screen.

“I couldn’t stop thinking (that) I know so many places that all of this would fit into, and this feels like a larger story than for the stage and if people were able to see it in its actual context, not just on stage, that would be an elevated experience,” says Martignetti.

Samuelle Weatherdon played the Ring Rats main character Larissa on stage and enjoyed revisiting the role for her first-ever film.

Larissa comes from a family of wrestling superfans. To try and gain her parents’ approval, she tries to become a wrestling star.

“I’ve known Larissa as a character for a long time doing the play years ago, so being able to slot back in with her was pretty fun,” Samuelle said.

Ring Rats was filmed in several locations around Peterborough including the legion, Fork It, The Venue and the Weatherdon garage.

Scenes from the film may also sound familiar to community members.

“A soundtrack that we are assembling that’s all local bands with their music that’s going to drive our film as well. So, from top to bottom it’s a complete Peterborough experience,” says Weatherdon.

The first trailer for Ring Rats was released last week, and the film is expected to come out in the spring of 2026.