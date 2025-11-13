Alberta premier supportive of new major projects, says pipeline negotiation ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she’s on board with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s second batch of key major projects picked out for potential fast-track approval.

Carney announced Thursday seven additional major energy and infrastructure projects were being referred to the government’s major projects office.

Those projects include a nickel mine in northern Ontario, a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit, and a transmission line and an LNG project that are both in northwest British Columbia.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Not on the list was a bitumen pipeline that Smith and her government have been advocating for, but she says negotiations with Ottawa are ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said those talks are coming down to the wire, and she expects an answer in the coming days on if Carney will get on board with Alberta’s goals.

She said the potential removal of or exemptions to some federal energy laws and regulations are also on the table as part of negotiations.

— More to come…