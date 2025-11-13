Menu

Canada

Alberta premier supportive of new major projects, says pipeline negotiation ongoing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 5:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney announces 2nd batch of ‘transformational’ major projects in Canada'
Carney announces 2nd batch of ‘transformational’ major projects in Canada
Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday announced a second batch of "transformational" major projects the federal government is submitting for possible fast-track approval.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she’s on board with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s second batch of key major projects picked out for potential fast-track approval.

Carney announced Thursday seven additional major energy and infrastructure projects were being referred to the government’s major projects office.

Those projects include a nickel mine in northern Ontario, a hydroelectric project in Iqaluit, and a transmission line and an LNG project that are both in northwest British Columbia.

Get daily National news

Not on the list was a bitumen pipeline that Smith and her government have been advocating for, but she says negotiations with Ottawa are ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Alberta pushing for pipeline projects as Carney set to unveil more fast-track projects'
Alberta pushing for pipeline projects as Carney set to unveil more fast-track projects
Smith said those talks are coming down to the wire, and she expects an answer in the coming days on if Carney will get on board with Alberta’s goals.

She said the potential removal of or exemptions to some federal energy laws and regulations are also on the table as part of negotiations.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

