‘There’s just no words’: Oakville community honours 8-year-old girl killed by driver

An 8-year-old girl, who was struck and killed by an SUV in Oakville one week ago, has been identified as Melody Xu.

“There’s just no words,” said Anna Lopez, a close friend of the Xu family.

Lopez says it’s hard to believe her daughter will not get the chance to have another play date with Melody.

The girls have known each other since junior kindergarten and went to St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School in Oakville.

“It’s a huge shock. We just saw her,” Lopez said through tears.

Melody and her mom were walking down North Service Road, west of Lindsay Drive in Oakville last Thursday around 4 p.m. when they were hit by an SUV that veered off the road.

They were both rushed to hospital, but the 8-year-old girl died of her injuries.

“Any family would think, ‘I need to give my child a tighter hug tonight,'” Lopez said.

Lopez says she’s supporting Melody’s father however she can as the mom remains in hospital recovering.

“He’s been really strong because he has no choice but to be. They have a young son who he also has to care for,” she said.

A 47-year-old Oakville man has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death.

A memorial for Melody at the crash site has grown over the past few days, with people leaving flowers, stuffed animals and a sign that says, “Please slow down.”

“She’s always so bubbly, she was always so positive, she’s always so sweet, especially to her younger brother,” Lopez said.

“Such a good kid. She loves hockey, she loves piano, she loves to be outdoors.”

Melody played for the U9 Oakville Hornets.

The team shared its condolences on Instagram, asking people in the community to remember Melody by placing hockey sticks outside their homes.

“Let’s fill our neighbourhoods with sticks for Melody — a symbol of the joy she brought to the game and to all who knew her,” the post said.

Lopez says it’s been touching to see so many people, including complete strangers, honour Melody.

“You really can’t help but feel your spirits lifted a little bit because the support is so immense,” she said.

Lopez set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help with funeral expenses and the mom’s medical bills. It has already raised more than $200,000.

“Just nothing short of being grateful,” Lopez said.

“We’re just hoping we can honour her and live up to her as best as we can.”