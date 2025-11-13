Family of New Brunswick man who died in hospital emergency room settles lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 78-year-old man who died after waiting seven hours for care in a Fredericton hospital has settled a legal action they filed against the province’s health authority.

Darrell Mesheau’s family filed a statement of claim against Horizon Health Network and two nurses, alleging Mesheau died because of “reckless and outrageous acts and omissions,” but the allegations were never tested in court.

In a statement of defence, Horizon and the nurses denied there was any negligence, saying they used reasonable skills and due care when caring for Mesheau.

The retired diplomat arrived in an ambulance at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on July 11, 2022, and about seven hours later a nurse found him in the waiting room, unresponsive and slumped in a wheelchair.

A coroner’s inquest in April 2024 found Mesheau died from heart failure.

His death prompted a widespread public outcry and a shakeup of the province’s health-care leadership.

Earlier this week, Mesheau’s son Ryan released a statement saying a resolution in the case had been reached, but he did not share any details about the settlement.

Ryan Mesheau says he and his family will continue to fight for changes to the provinces’ Fatal Accidents Act, and he also committed to establishing a scholarship for nursing students at the University of New Brunswick.