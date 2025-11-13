Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of New Brunswick man who died in hospital emergency room settles lawsuit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is shown in Fredericton, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett. View image in full screen
Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is shown in Fredericton, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of a 78-year-old man who died after waiting seven hours for care in a Fredericton hospital has settled a legal action they filed against the province’s health authority.

Darrell Mesheau’s family filed a statement of claim against Horizon Health Network and two nurses, alleging Mesheau died because of “reckless and outrageous acts and omissions,” but the allegations were never tested in court.

In a statement of defence, Horizon and the nurses denied there was any negligence, saying they used reasonable skills and due care when caring for Mesheau.

The retired diplomat arrived in an ambulance at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on July 11, 2022, and about seven hours later a nurse found him in the waiting room, unresponsive and slumped in a wheelchair.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A coroner’s inquest in April 2024 found Mesheau died from heart failure.

Story continues below advertisement

His death prompted a widespread public outcry and a shakeup of the province’s health-care leadership.

Earlier this week, Mesheau’s son Ryan released a statement saying a resolution in the case had been reached, but he did not share any details about the settlement.

Trending Now

Ryan Mesheau says he and his family will continue to fight for changes to the provinces’ Fatal Accidents Act, and he also committed to establishing a scholarship for nursing students at the University of New Brunswick.

Click to play video: 'Inquest told N.B. patient found slumped in chair after waiting 7 hours'
Inquest told N.B. patient found slumped in chair after waiting 7 hours
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices