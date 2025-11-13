‘A win for public safety’: Police seize $1M worth of illicit drugs in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say officers have seized $1 million worth of illicit drugs ranging from cocaine to fentanyl after suspected drug trafficking in the region led to a bust in Toronto.

Sgt. Wayne Labine told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that an investigation dubbed “Project Winner” began in September after a tip from the community.

“Basically outlined that they were observing people coming and going from the house and possible drug activity,” Labine said.

He said police looked into a 29-year-old suspect who they allege was conducting “numerous drug trafficking transactions” within Peel Region. Search warrants were conducted at two addresses in Toronto on Oct. 31.

Around 13 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized, including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $1 million, Labine said.

As well, Labine said a Glock 19 handgun as well as an extended magazine and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The suspect was charged with six firearm offences and five trafficking offences. Labine also said the accused was on a 10-year weapons ban and remains in custody.

“We believe this arrest and these seizures will have a significant and positive impact on our communities,” he said.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called the investigation and police work “a win for public safety” as the drugs are “highly addictive substances that destroy lives and families.”

“Every gram of fentanyl taken out of circulation represents a potential overdose prevented,” Brown said. “Fentanyl is a killer in our community.“