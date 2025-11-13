Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘A win for public safety’: Police seize $1M worth of illicit drugs in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police seized $1 million worth of illicit drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded firearm and ammunition. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police seized $1 million worth of illicit drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded firearm and ammunition. Ben Maher / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Peel Regional Police say officers have seized $1 million worth of illicit drugs ranging from cocaine to fentanyl after suspected drug trafficking in the region led to a bust in Toronto.

Sgt. Wayne Labine told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that an investigation dubbed “Project Winner” began in September after a tip from the community.

“Basically outlined that they were observing people coming and going from the house and possible drug activity,” Labine said.

He said police looked into a 29-year-old suspect who they allege was conducting “numerous drug trafficking transactions” within Peel Region. Search warrants were conducted at two addresses in Toronto on Oct. 31.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Around 13 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized, including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $1 million, Labine said.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, Labine said a Glock 19 handgun as well as an extended magazine and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The suspect was charged with six firearm offences and five trafficking offences. Labine also said the accused was on a 10-year weapons ban and remains in custody.

“We believe this arrest and these seizures will have a significant and positive impact on our communities,” he said.

Trending Now

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called the investigation and police work “a win for public safety” as the drugs are “highly addictive substances that destroy lives and families.”

“Every gram of fentanyl taken out of circulation represents a potential overdose prevented,” Brown said. “Fentanyl is a killer in our community.

Peel Regional Police seized $1 million worth of illicit drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded firearm and ammunition. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police seized $1 million worth of illicit drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded firearm and ammunition. Ben Maher / Global News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices